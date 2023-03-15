Since February of 2023, part of the American Legion Building located on 7th Street in Port Allen has been transformed into a bakery. The bakery is fully operational and will open pending approval from government agencies. The bakery opened with support of West Baton Rouge Parish in conjunction with the nonprofit entity Port City to serve as a vocational work site for adult persons with disabilities.
West Baton Rouge Parish allowed Port City nonprofit agency serving adults with disabilities to utilize the American Legion building as it was only being used about once a month. Port City purchased and set up all equipment needed for preparing and baking bread. This includes two large walk-in coolers: one refrigerated ten-by-ten-foot cooler and a ten-by-ten-foot freezer to store food products, proofers, ovens, and other restaurant equipment.
For now, Port City’s executive director Susanne Romig and her staff train bakery workers in the space. Eight clients are currently employed by the bakery, earning minimum wage, working from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. Seven of the eight employees are residents of West Baton Rouge Parish.
Clients thaw frozen dough overnight in the cooler, allow it to rest to room temperature, divide it out on baking trays by weight, proof the dough, bake the bread, bag rolls, and prepare for shipment to the restaurant. Clients used food safety equipment and portioned out dough using scales.
Clients were working and Romig explained, “Ok, so what they’re learning is that we want the size of the rolls to be consistent. So, when it’s in this soft dough form, we weigh it.” Employees use digital scales to ensure accuracy; Romig continued, “They have to use their math skills while they’re weighing it.”
The bakery project was the brainchild of Craig “Moonie” Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Boudin and Cajun Meats. Bergeron is also a council member for West Baton Rouge Parish and a parent of two children with autism. He commented on the project, “As a councilman, I worked with the administration to try to get this addition done behind American Legion Hall. They were very supportive—Mr. PeeWee Berthelot—on making this happen.”
Bergeron intended to augment opportunities for adults with disabilities in West Baton Rouge. As children with disabilities age out of school programs, many lack the mental and physical stimulation they need in their home environments alone.
“We started brainstorming some of the things that we can create for these young adults. Me being in the food business—which I do hire special needs at my retail store, Port Allen—we came up with something simple like a bakery. It’s climate controlled, they’re not in the hot sun,” Bergeron said.
For now, the bakery will provide buns for Bergeron’s Port Allen business location. Romig reported the starting quota for the bakery is 500 rolls per day. However, Bergeron has 5 franchises in the state—which gives the bakery potential to produce thousands of rolls per day.
Romig said the bakery provides, “meaningful, regular income,” and added, “it uses skills they are very capable of.”
Port City hired Romig in October of 2021. Since then, she has been making changes to vocational programs for her clients, including changing the face of the organization’s former thrift store. Romig has added multiple crafts made by clients to the store transitioning from a thrift store, which closed in January of 2022, to a gift shop.
Clients demonstrated an opening for the West Side Journal by arranging pillows on the porch furniture, setting up an open sign, and unlocking the door. Port City advertises their gift shop events as they occur.
Some of the unique offerings available are Port City’s red stick ornaments, other ornaments crafted from shells, and handmade block-printed products. Clients have learned how to block print onto tee shirts, tea towels, and greeting cards. When clients print on fabric, the shirts and towels need to be heat set and the gift shop workers are also involved in that process.
A few of the clients have been trained to use the register’s point of sale system and credit card machine. These are valuable life skills that are transferable to other locations and jobs in their future.
“We give them the most meaningful day we can,” Romig said of her clients. She has other ideas for client-created items in the gift shop, such as furniture reupholstery and resin art for tumblers. Much of the shop’s inventory was purchased during the 2022 Christmas season, per Romig and they are working to restock. Even while implementing multiple new projects at once, Susanne Romig said, “I love every minute of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.