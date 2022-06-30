A library may be coming to the south side of the parish in the near future.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council voted unanimously to allow the library board to use the $1 million allotted in the library budget to purchase and renovate a new branch across from the Addis Community Center.
The money was initially planned to use for a new branch on the north side but after bids came in, it wasn’t feasible, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Library Director Tamie Martin.
“When we presented our budget to you, it was with $1 million allotted to build a library on the north side of the parish,” Martin said. “The lowest bid came in at $2.2 million. It was not what we planned to do but the board has revamped and decided to look for other options.
Not abandon the north side but come back to that when finances are better and when prices come down.”
Martin said the 8,200 square foot building was once a physical therapy building and she has a contract on it for $638,500. After consulting with contractors, she said it would cost about $400,000 to renovate.
Even if the project exceeds the $1 million dollar line item in the amended budget, the library should have funds to cover the remaining cost.
“Even if it goes over the $1 million, representative Edmond Jordan secured us $200k in the house appropriations bill,” Martin said. “We are getting $200,000 in July to go towards building on the south side. Representative Edmond Jordan is from the southside, so he designated that the funds he got us were to go to the south side.
“I have $2.2 million in the bank. I could build that on the north side, but I don’t think it is fiscally responsible,” Martin said. “I don’t think that when the building got built in two years, it would be worth $2.2 million.”
Councilman Chris Kershaw said having a library on the south side is something he’s tried to get for a long time.
“I’ve been up here for a while and I used to serve on the library board,” he said. “We’ve asked for many many years to come do something on the south side. I do not like the fact that it took this issue with the north side branch to make this happen on the south side. I hate arguing northside, southside, but this is one of the issues that I have been most plagued with when people say ‘how in the world can y’all put another one on the north side when we don’t have one on the south side, especially with the traffic issues. I’m glad to see this is happening.”
Council chairman Cary Denstel agreed that it is the right choice.
“I live on the north side and of course my new district will be on the north and south side,” he said. “I think this is definitely the right decision. They (library board) recognized the $2.2 million was really just crazy and they really do a good job. I appreciate how the board looks at their money.”
There’s no timetable on when the project would be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.