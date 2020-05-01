The pandemic has offered us all an opportunity to redefine who we consider heroes. It has highlighted the importance of essential workers, healthcare providers and first responders. It has also emphasized the critical role teachers have on children’s’ lives.
Caneview K-8 Pre-K teacher Kacy Patin is a prime example.
She created a YouTube channel for her class of 20 four and five-year-olds and posted videos to interact with the children. She kicked off the series with perhaps the most difficult video - explaining to her pre-K students why school is canceled.
She brought home items she knew students were used to seeing during their days at school to help make a corner in her living room into a mini classroom.
“Whenever this first happened, we didn’t know what to expect,” Patin said. “When we found out we would be out for an extended period, we all went into battle mode. We all wanted to reach out to our kids in the best way possible and it doesn’t look the same for everybody. I know my kids still wanted to see me and hear from me.”
Patin’s video explaining the school closure garnered more than 7,200 views. Since then, she has posted 19 videos on her channel spanning nearly five weeks.
The topics range from healthy homeschooling habits to making rainbow pancakes. In several videos, Patin reads stories to her class.
“I didn’t expect it to evolve like this, but the feedback I received made me want to continue it for everyone, not just for my kids.”
The virtual lessons differ depending on the theme and Patin said her two kids, including Logan, who is in her class, help with content ideas to share with the class online.
West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts said Patin has gone far beyond the standards required.
“She’s the ultimate teacher,” he said. “She’s gone above and beyond to help her students. What she’s done has exceeded the minimum standards we’ve had in place. That’s what great teachers do. They do whatever it takes to help their students.”
Patin said teachers had to change their entire way of thinking in two days once the final school closure announcement came on March 13. The school year ended without the typical goodbye pomp and celebration.
“We revamped everything,” she said. “We are superheroes. Teachers are warriors and we step towards the fire, not away. We know our jobs are very critical. All teachers are doing an awesome job. Everyone is recognized and appreciated whether they feel it or not.”
