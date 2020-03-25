President Donald Trump approved the Major Disaster Declaration request made by Gov. John Bel Edwards Tuesday night.
The declaration allows the federal government to provide additional support for state and local agencies in dealing with this growing public health emergency.
"I want to thank President Trump for his quick action on my request for a major disaster declaration for Louisiana. Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, we have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources and supplies for hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. This declaration should allow for additional resources from the federal government and provide us with more tools and equipment to treat the sick and increase our hospital capacity," Gov. Edwards said. "We have taken aggressive mitigation measures to flatten our curve, and this Major Disaster Declaration will help us further combat COVID-19 in Louisiana. I am very appreciative of the President’s quick approval of Louisiana's request, and the federal government’s support throughout our response. And I appreciate our Congressional delegation’s help in securing this declaration."
Gov. Edwards previously issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. So far, COVID-19 has affected 1,388 people in Louisiana.
The request for Major Disaster Declaration by Gov. Edwards is available here.
