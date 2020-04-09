It begins.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the general election after Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his candidacy via live stream video on Wednesday, April 8.
Now, it's Biden versus President Donald Trump.
Sanders acknowledged he could not win the nomination after a series of primary losses to Biden and did not “make this decision lightly.” Sanders still counts the campaign as accomplished in “the ideological battle” he said.
“Together we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become, and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” Sanders said during his live stream speech.
Biden wasted no time issuing a statement thanking his opponent and acknowledging one of his biggest challenges - motivating and reaching liberal Democrats and loyal Sanders supporters.
He addressed Sanders’s base directly saying, “I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country.”
Sanders said he will stay on the ballot in states that still have primaries, including Louisiana. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced the state’s primary, originally scheduled for April 4, is postponed to June 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Capturing the majority vote in West Baton Rouge will require Biden to change a 16-year voting trend. Parish voters have leaned Republican in the past four Presidential elections after voting for Democratic candidate Al Gore in 2000.
West Baton Rouge voters contributed to Trump’s success in the 2016 election. With a voter turnout of more than 76 percent, Trump led with 54 percent of the votes compared to the 42 percent Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton garnered, or 6,926 votes to 5,382.
