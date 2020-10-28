New evidence has emerged in the Fatrell Queen case, according to the private investigation firm that volunteered to take a closer look at the 2017 unsolved murder. The investigation has uncovered new details useful in piecing together Queen’s final moments in his home on Burbridge and 8th Street, private investigator and owner of Summers Detectives Services, LLC, Jerry Summers said.
Port Allen Police found Queen murdered in his home on Nov. 2, 2017. Neighbors reported gunshots to 9-1-1 that morning. On the first sweep, officers reported Queen missing. Hours later, authorities found Queen in his closet. Someone fatally shot him multiple times. Since then, the Justice for Fatrell Organization, founded by Queen’s mother Tara Snearl, has pushed for the case to be solved. The case is now considered cold due to the lack of arrests and the length of the investigation.
Snearl said she believes the private investigation will bring justice.
“I was so glad that the investigators came in as an outside source and began to look a the case with a microscopic view,” She said. “Even more alarming information has come forth out of that and continues to come forth as they press.”
District Attorney-elect Tony Clayton said he welcomes evidence from Summers Detectives Services in the Queen case. Private investigators have much more freedom in collecting evidence than law enforcement officers, who must identify themselves and follow a defendant’s constitutional rights during their investigation and the collection of evidence.
“If it’s evidence that is sustainable, it can be used if there is evidence of criminal activity,” Clayton said.
Snearl is confident the investigation will soon yield the results she has hoped, prayed and worked for over the past three years.
“I am almost 100% sure that we will have that day of justice soon,” she said. “I’m never going to stop pursuing justice for Fatrell. His life mattered so dearly to me, and I can’t tell you the void that’s in my heart. That’s the only thing I can do is pursue justice to get some closure.”
Queen would have celebrated his 31st birthday on Oct. 28.
Editor’s Note: For the sake of clarity, Jerry Summers is of no relation to Port Allen Police Chief candidate John Summers.
