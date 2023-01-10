The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Discussion of the protocol has been a big part of the conversation at his office since the accident.
“They had the policy on their desk, and right now, they’re looking at it,” he said.
The focus on protocol follows the incident in which Addis Police Officer David Cauthron drove down La. 1 into Brusly – outside of his jurisdiction – in pursuit of suspect Tyquel Zanders, who was driving a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Baton Rouge.
Cauthron was in pursuit of a suspect in a police chase when he ran a red light at a very high rate of speed and crashed into the vehicle with the three teens. Maggie Dunn, 17, an 11th grader; and Caroline Gill, 16, a 10th grader, both were cheerleaders at Brusly High School. They died in the collision.
Maggie’s brother, Liam Dunn, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was still in critical condition on Jan. 10.
The issue has been the focal point of discussion for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, but the Louisiana Legislature may take up the matter in its session when it convenes in April.
It could be a good move, Stassi said.
“Maybe we need to bring together our policies and make them uniform across the board to stress how serious this is,” he said. “We’re trying to save innocent lives – not take them.”
Not every parish has a pursuit protocol on the books, Stassi said.
“You have all kinds of avenues to get them, but nothing can change what happened here,” he said.
The accident has drawn national attention and the effect could extend far beyond Louisiana, Stassi said.
“This affects every law enforcement agency across the country … what we do and how we do it means something,” he said. “With great power comes great responsibility.”
The pursuit protocol has different aspects, Stassi said.
“The law says you can go through a red light or a stop sign, once you deem it safe to proceed through it,” Stassi said. “Now, if someone was coming down the Belleview and the Acadian Festival parade was going down the road, for example, the pursuit is over.
“But if you kidnapped a 4-year-old kid, for example, and you were trying to save an innocent life, that’s a different level,” he said. “Each case is different, but in a minor case, the pursuit is discontinued.”
The road spikes are the least damaging way to stop alleged criminals during a pursuit, although roadblocks can also come into play.
“We don’t want to risk the deputy’s life, a civilian’s life or destroy a unit,” Stassi said. “Even if we crash into the criminal, we can get sued.
“It all comes down to the loss of an innocent life, and it determines the extent we will go to save that person,” he said. “But even in that situation, you have to stop at the red light.”
Stassi believes all pursuits from this day forward will be affected by the accident in West Baton Rouge Parish.
“The actual training of law enforcement will be changed to make sure that lights and sirens don’t give them carte blanche to do what they want,” he said.
