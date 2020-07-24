Addis Mayor David Toups sought reelection and is unopposed, but there will be a race for the five Town Council member seats.
Incumbents Kevin LeBlanc, Rusty Parrish and Rhonda Kelley qualified, while Tate Acosta and Wilson "Hook" Cazes did not seek re-election. Cazes has served on the council since 1993 and Acosta since 2013.
Candidates Bliss Bernard, Allen "Coach" Kirkland, Ray LeJeune, Sr. and Donald Thomas, Jr. also qualified for a total of seven candidates to fill five Town Council seats.
Addis Mayor David Toups, who has served as Mayor since 2013, is running unopposed. Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson is also unopposed and will serve his twentieth year as Police Chief in 2021.
