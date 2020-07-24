Six candidates will vie for the five Brusly Town Council seats at the polls on Nov. 3.
Incumbents Joanne Bourgeois, Shane Andre, Rusty Daigle and Don Neisler seek reelection. Council member Terry Richard announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection due to personal reasons.
Also seeking election to the Brusly Town Council are Kenneth "Pop" Popleon II and Blake Tassin.
Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes and Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux are unopposed.
