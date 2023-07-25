Qualifying period will run from Aug. 8-10 for candidates on the Oct. 14 ballot, which will include the gubernatorial primary and elections for local and municipal candidates.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, local and municipal candidates can qualify at the Clerk of Court Office in the Parish Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Federal and state candidates qualify. at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
FEES
Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier’s check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.
REGISTRATION
The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Sept. 13.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 23.
VOTING
Early voting is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Absentee ballots can be found online through the state voter portal or in writing through the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee is Friday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
