Federal government approves disaster unemployment benefits for six parishes following Hurricane Laura
The White House has granted a major disaster declaration request for six Louisiana parishes, making disaster unemployment assistance available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Laura.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications from residents and businesses in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes. Oct. 1 is the deadline to apply.
Assistance is available for people who worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment; can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster; can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income; do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state; cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at laworks.net, and can also call 1-866-783-5567.
Louisiana moves from 'red' to 'yellow' for COVID-19, according to White House
Louisiana as a state now is considered “yellow” and not “red” for its COVID-19 case growth and positivity rate, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
“We’re certainly doing better than we were a month, and five, six weeks ago,” he said.
However, about 15 parishes still are “red,” meaning they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days and/or more than 10 percent of tests for the disease are coming back positive.
Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco basically shut down community testing in the state last week, which makes it difficult to measure the progress, although the National Guard has put up 17 testing sites since Laura passed, Edwards said. The White House is recommending the state continue its current restrictions meant to control the spread of the new coronavirus, which include closing barrooms, requiring face coverings in public, and limiting crowds to 50 people or fewer, he said.
Head of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association leaving position in September
Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Gifford Briggs will leave his position Sept. 11 to become the Gulf Coast Region Director for the American Petroleum Institute, the association announced Monday.
Mike Moncla, vice president of marketing at DrilTech and a partner at Moncla Workover & Drilling, has been named interim president. Moncla has served on LOGA’s Board of Directors for more than a decade and on the LOGA Executive Committee for the past three years, said Jim Justiss, LOGA’s chairman.
Gifford Briggs became president of LOGA in 2018, replacing his father Don Briggs. The elder Briggs led the organization he helped found for 26 years.
U.S. Sen. Cassidy recovers from COVID-19
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, plans to resume normal activity following recovery from COVID-19.
Cassidy announced he had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Aug. 20. He says he isolated for 10 days and has not had symptoms for 24 hours.
“I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” he said in a prepared statement. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”
