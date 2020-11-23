Work resumes on $9.4 billion Sunshine Project despite permit suspension
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allowing FG LA LLC, the Louisiana member of Formosa Plastics, to resume certain activities on the company’s planned $9.4 billion “Sunshine Project” in St. James Parish while its wetlands permit is suspended for further review, the company said.
FG will continue work on water line relocation and improvements to La. 3127 while securing the site as the permit is reevaluated. The work will “have immediate and tangible public benefits in the form of a safer and improved roadway and an improved public water system for the community,” said Janile Parks, director of community and government relations for FG.
Environmental and community groups have sued to stop the project, saying it would harm area residents already suffering from exposure to industrial pollution. On Wednesday, 19th Judicial District Judge Trudy White sent the project’s air permits back to state regulators to consider whether the project’s environmental impacts fall disproportionately on people of color. FG is exploring “all its legal options” regarding that decision, which does not affect the company’s ability to resume the work.
“What a relief to see actual justice,” Anne Rolfes with the Louisiana Bucket Brigade said about White’s ruling on social media.
Deadline for Hurricane Laura victims to apply for FEMA aid one week away
Renters and homeowners in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Friday (Nov. 27) to register for help. Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.
Grants also may be available for medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.
A list of designated parishes is available at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.
Libertarian think tank ranks Louisiana’s highway system 31st in the nation
Louisiana’s roads are widely considered among the worst in the nation. But when cost-effective use of tax dollars is taken into account, the state’s highway system ranks near the middle of the pack, according to the libertarian Reason Foundation.
The state’s highways rank 31st in the foundation’s annual rankings, up three spots from last year. In safety and performance categories, Louisiana ranks 48th in overall fatality rate, 44th in structurally deficient bridges, 35th in traffic congestion, 48th in urban Interstate pavement condition, and 43rd in rural Interstate pavement condition.
On spending, Louisiana ranks 20th in total spending per mile, 5th in administrative disbursements per mile and 6th in capital and bridge costs per mile, the foundation says.
Economist predicts Louisiana will regain this year’s job losses by first quarter of 2022
As the national economy improves over the next 18 months, Louisiana is expected to regain all jobs it has lost since the end of 2019 by the first quarter of 2022, with the Monroe, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge areas leading the way, UL-Lafayette business and economics professor Gary Wagner said.
The pace of economic activity accelerated sharply between the second and third quarters of this year as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed, Wagner said. Payroll employment in Louisiana increased by 82,000, with significant job growth in every metro area in the state except Lake Charles.
The Monroe area witnessed the fastest job growth in the state (7.5 percent), followed by New Orleans (5.7 percent) and Lafayette (4.8 percent). Despite the uptick, jobs in Louisiana remain about 138,000 (roughly 7 percent) below the number Louisiana had in the fourth quarter of 2019, Wagner says.
