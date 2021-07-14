Port Allen residents Antonio and Isolina Dominguez celebrated their daughter Iyana’s birthday this year with a traditional Hispanic Quinceañera. The Quinceañera represents the honoree’s coming of age at 15 years old. The Spanish word is used to describe the celebration and the female being honored by the event.
The tradition is popular in Hispanic communities of Mexican, Central American, and South American countries. The celebration has a church component followed by a reception. Iyana Dominguez’s mass was held at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and the dinner reception of family and friends was in Gonzales.
In the Catholic mass, a young Quinceañera commits to her faith by making an act of consecration to the Virgin Mary. Unlike a confirmation ceremony, this mass is not a sacrament in the Catholic faith but is a strong cultural ritual within the Hispanic community. The 15th birthday celebration is held in addition to, not in replacement of, the sacrament.
Much planning and preparation goes into the event. Iyana Dominguez picked a fairy tale theme and an azure gown with gold sequins. In the past, Quinceañeras wore white gowns, but in recent celebrations girls chose colored dresses to celebrate their coming of age.
Centerpieces of moss-covered books and flowers cascading over fairy dwellings were placed on tables; created by a talented aunt. The Quinceañera also chose a court of close friends for the event. Her court of honor consisting of young chambelanes (men) and damas (women) participated in both the church ceremony and customary dances at the reception.
Iyana Dominguez’s reception opened with a waltz along with her court. This first dance, where the Quinceañera dances with her court was traditionally a girl’s first public dance. Shortly thereafter, there was the father-daughter dance. Dominguez’s mother danced with her daughter at the reception as well. Her celebration also included the changing of the shoes, where the Quinceañera sits down and her father removes her flats and replaces them with zapatillas (heeled shoes), representing the growth from girl to woman.
Two courses were served at the party and dancing continued with the help of a DJ and an enthusiastic court. Traditional Mexican music was played as well as American hits. After an outfit change into street clothes, the honoree performed a choreographed dance routine with some of her court’s damas.
Isolina Dominguez clarified that there is no similar tradition for young men in Hispanic culture. In modern day, she finds the fast aging of both her son and her daughter to be equally important so, she, in the wake of a beautifully planned Quinceañera celebration, already started to plan for her son’s 15th birthday. She wants to hold a “club night” and hire a DJ and space for his friends as well.
