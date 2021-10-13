District Attorney Tony Clayton reports that on October 8, 2021, a twelve-member jury in Iberville Parish deliberated for about an hour before unanimously finding Quinton Lawrence (DOB 01/28/1962) of 58634 W.W. Harleaux, Plaquemine, guilty as charged to two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Clayton, the incident stemmed from a dispute in December 2015 with neighbors. Lawrence went to their residence threatening them. Lawrence, who had previously been convicted of aggravated battery in June of 2012 with a different victim, ultimately fired shots striking one of the neighbors.
Lawrence then went to his home across the street and when officers approached the door, he leveled his gun up to the officers and refused commands to put the weapon down causing one of the officers to fire his duty weapon hitting Lawrence. State Police were called to investigate the case.
“I commend the work of the Louisiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators,” said DA Clayton. “They did a great job working this case which went hand in hand with the prosecution of Quniton Lawrence.
Ron Gathe, who is Clayton’s Chief of Trials, prosecuted this case along with Niki Roberts, Timmy Collins, and Brilliant Clayton. Gathe stated he was elated with the verdict. “The jury listened to all of the evidence and got it right,” he said. “This verdict means so much to the victim’s family that they can finally put this behind them,” he said.
Lastly Clayton stated, “The 18th Judicial District is very lucky and fortunate to have such a seasoned prosecutor as Gathe.”
District Judge Elizabeth Engolio set sentencing for Lawrence on November 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
