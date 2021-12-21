Quinton Lawrence was sentenced on December 15 to multiple convictions after a jury trial in October.
The sentence by 18th Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth Engolio includes 35 years in prison on each of two attempted second-degree murder convictions, 5 years each on three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, and 20 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
District Attorney Tony Clayton said the sentence was handed down as a result of the October 8, 2021, jury conviction of Lawrence (DOB 01/28/1962) of 58634 W.W. Harleaux, Plaquemine.
According to Clayton, the incident stemmed from a dispute with neighbors in December 2015. Lawrence went to their residence and threatened them. He ultimately fired shots striking one of the neighbors.
Lawrence then went to his home across the street and when officers approached the door, he aimed his gun at the officers and refused commands to put the weapon down, causing one of the officers to fire his duty weapon, hitting Lawrence. State Police were called to investigate the case. Lawrence had previously been convicted of aggravated battery with a different victim in June of 2012.
“I commend the work of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Police Department, and Louisiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators. They did a great job in working this case, which went hand in hand with the prosecution of Quinton Lawrence,” said Clayton.
District Attorney Clayton stated, “I hope this prosecution and sentence sends a message that gun violence in the 18th Judicial District will not be tolerated.”
