West Baton Rouge Parish Chief Administration Officer Jason Manola presided as the hearing officer Thursday afternoon and decided to revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinwille following last month’s fatal shooting outside the bar.
Manola presided over the roughly two hour and 45-minute hearing where both the plaintiff and defendant had an opportunity to state its case.
Manola said details involving the decision will be released in the next several days.
Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia was shot and killed in the Raxx Bar parking lot Sept. 18. Seventeen-year-olds Ronald Campbell and Deondra Lagarde were both arrested following the shooting.
At the Sept. 23 West Baton Rouge Parish Council meeting, District Attorney Tony Clayton pleaded to have the bar temporarily shut down.
At Thursday evening’s regular council meeting, West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot spoke briefly about the decision.
“Jason presided as the hearing officer and I think he did an outstanding job,” Berthelot said. “It was a very touching thing. Nobody’s winning in these situations. There’s a young man no longer with us. We’ve got a man whose business is in jeopardy, and we’ve got people who lost jobs. It’s a hard decision. I want to thank Jason for the role he played in this.”
