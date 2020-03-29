The West Baton Rouge Relay for Life has proven its resiliency and commitment to fighting cancer yet again. The organization is hosting its annual event online for the first time on the heels of its first-ever indoor event last year and a record-setting Celebrity Waiter event earlier this month.
The Virtual Relay will be held on Facebook so anyone from anywhere in the world will be able to participate. The festivities will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded video to honor survivors, raise money and promote participation in activities, Carley Dolezal, the community development manager for the parish said.
“Cancer patients need our help now more than ever,” Dolezal said. “This is a crazy stressful time but we want to get the community involved as much as possible.”
The decision to go virtual, instead of indefinitely postponing the event was easy, Dolezal said, thanks to the fundraising at this year’s Celebrity Waiter event, which raised nearly $100,000.
The fundraiser topped last years’ total by more than $25,000. The top Celebrity Waiter team was Jeremy Thompson of the Brusly Police Department and radio DJ Scott Innes, the voice of the cartoon character Scooby Doo, who raised more than $19,000. Other top waiters included Addis Councilwoman Rhonda Kelley and Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Participants of the Virtual Relay are encouraged to dress to the “Movies” theme and decorate portions of their house for the virtual event.
“Cancer never stops so we’re encouraging people to stop what they’re doing to walk in memory of someone even if it’s around your house, yard or neighborhood,” Dolezal said.
How to Participate
If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up at www.relayforlife.org/westbatonrougela or simply like the WBR Relay for Life Facebook page.
Virtual Relay Week kicks off with Movement Monday on March 30.
All proceeds raised help the American Cancer Society continue to fight for a world free of cancer–from breakthrough research to lodging and free rides to treatment, the American Cancer Society is committed to attacking cancer from every angle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.