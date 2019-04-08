Despite stormy weather that forced Relay for Life inside for the first time, the relay nearly met fundraising goals on Friday.
"I haven't seen the relay inside before, and I have been doing this event for more than a decade," event coordinator Tammy Seneca said.
The relayers took their laps around Brusly High School's hallways. Seneca said it exemplifies how the community always seems to come together and make inconveniences work out for the best. The annual event hosted by several sponsors and teams is part of a national fundraising effort to benefit cancer patients, survivors, and their families.
Relay for Life is a cancer charity fundraising event to provide for research, rides to chemotherapy, places for families to stay near hospitals, and access to the American Cancer Society's 24-hour cancer hotline.
This year, West Baton Rouge raised $82,186.21 from the 27 teams of about 170 people. Port Allen Elementary made the top team donation of $23,942, Karen Schexnayder made the top personal donation of $2,728, and Republic Finance made the largest business donation of $251.
As of Aug. 2018, $410 million was raised from RFL events to fund potentially lifesaving cancer research grants alone.
Children "beat" cancer with sticks to "Beat It" by Michael Jackson at the direction of Coach Shaeeta Williams and volunteers. Skilled performances from Machita Dance Studio, the WBR "Oasis" Jazz Band, and Rockin' Mozart Academy performed as a part of the ceremony—several of which are BHS and Port Allen High School band and cheerleader alumni.
The Disney-themed event hosted a pageant of Disney characters and a Toy Story photo shoot. Every year is a different theme, Seneca said, to keep up the fun spirit.
Survivors took a celebratory lap as the crowd cheered. Caregivers were also recognized for their support.
