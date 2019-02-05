The list of clergy removed from ministry following credible sexual abuse allegations released by the Diocese of Baton Rouge identified four clergy members who served in West Baton Rouge.
For the first time in the Diocese’s history, Bishop Michael Duca released the names of 37 clergies removed from ministry following accusations of sexual abuse against minors or vulnerable adults were deemed credible, on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Clyde Bernard Landry, ordained in 1973 and deceased in 2003, was on assignment at Holy Family in Port Allen and several other Baton Rouge area churches at the times of reported abuse, according to the Diocese’s records. Allegations reportedly occurred during the 1970s and 1980s according to allegations received by the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1988, 2002 and 2004.
Landry was also on assignment at St. George in Baton Rouge, St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in St. Francisville during the dates of abuse. He resigned from the Pastorate in 1988 and left the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1990 to work in New Mexico. The Diocese removed his priestly faculties in 1999.
Daniel Paul Lemoine, ordained in 1979, served in residence at Holy Family in Port Allen but not at the time of reported abuse. More than one allegation of abuse was deemed credible against him during his assignments at Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge, St. Joseph the Worker in Pierre Part and St. Philomena in Labadieville. The Diocese of Baton Rouge received reports of abuse in 1994, 1999 and 2007. Lemoine was placed on administrative leave in 1994, and the Diocese removed his priestly faculties in 1999.
Jesse Ray Ortego, ordained in 1970, served a pastoral assignment at Holy Family in Port Allen, but not at the time of reported abuse. During the early 1970s, the time of reported abuse, he served at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant. The Diocese received a report of abuse in 2008. Ortego left the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981.
David William Chaloux, ordained in 1972 and deceased in 1990, served his last pastoral assignment at St. John the Baptist in Brusly but not at the time of reported abuse. His appointment in the mid-1970s, the time of reported abuse, was at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge. The Diocese of Baton Rouge received a report of abuse by Chaloux in 2018. He was laicized, or lost his clerical state, in 1986.
The review of more than 1,000 clergy files was conducted by the independent law firm of Hebert, Spencer & Fry, L.L.P. with the assistance of staff of the nationally-recognized accounting and consulting firm of Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC, consisting of two attorneys, three certified fraud and forensic examiners and investigators, a human resources professional with 20 years of experience and a certified complex-project manager.
If you or someone you know has been abused by clergy, or anyone else, you are strongly urged first to contact the appropriate law enforcement or child-protection agency in the location in which the incident took place. If the abuse involved clergy, you are further encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Mrs. Amy Cordon, by calling a special telephone hotline at (225) 242-0250. The Diocese wants to assist with professional counseling and pastoral care if the victim is open to them. If the victim is currently a minor, the Diocese will immediately report the incident to civil authorities in every case as required by law.
