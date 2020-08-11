The Saturday, Aug. 15 Municipal General Election has one item on the ballot for West Baton Rouge Parish voters - the Community Center Property Tax renewal.

Parish voters have approved the community center millage, or property tax, every 10 years since the first millage to fund the Port Allen Community Center was passed in 1934.

According to a Parks and Revenue Department presentation, approximately 85%, or $1.13 million, of the estimated property tax collected comes from business and industry. About 15%, or about $246,000, is paid by homeowners.

Until 2001, the tax only covered the Port Allen Community Center. In 2000, voters approved a proposal to renew the tax at three mills to include all five of the parish’s community centers.

Saturday, voters will decide whether to renew the millage or let it expire. If approved, the millage would renew for another 10 years.