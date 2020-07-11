Today, July 11, the election for the Presidential Preference Primary will be held.
This election is a closed party primary, meaning only those voters registered as Democratic or Republican will be eligible to vote.
West Baton Rouge voters who did not participate in early voting or mil-in voting due to COVID-19 may vote at their respective polling places per their precinct.
To find your polling location, click here.
Please note, the Chamberlin Elementary School polling location has been relocated to Caneview K-8 School, 5217 McLin Rd, Port Allen, LA. This permanent change is effective for the July 11, 2020 election and all elections thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.