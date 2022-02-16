Construction will begin in April on a project to replace the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday.
This $57.7 million project will replace the southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be built on the west side of the existing structure.
Additionally, Ernest Wilson Drive and La. 1 will be realigned to connect with the new bridge.
Vehicles will remain on the current alignment until the new bridge is completed, when both southbound and northbound traffic will be shifted to the new bridge.
Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be in place during construction.
Temporary lane closures will be kept to a minimum and will only be allowed for a duration of a single day from the hours of 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
This is part of a two-phase project that once completed, will have a new southbound bridge that has three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a new northbound bridge with two 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a barrier separated exit lane for I-10 eastbound.
Phase 2 is scheduled to go to bid in the summer 2023.
The contractor, Kiewit Louisiana Co., is anticipated to be completed with phase one in early 2023, weather permitting.
Phase two is estimated to be completed in 2026.
