Residents packed the West Baton Rouge Parish Council chambers to oppose the variance requested by Thermaldyne, an environmental services firm that recently completed a $50 million facility on North Line Road in Port Allen, during a public hearing hosted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Thursday, Sept. 20.
Rep. Edmond Jordan criticized LDEQ for failing to provide adequate space for the number of residents in attendance. It was a pleasant surprise to see the number of concerned residents show up, but disappointing to see many of them huddled around a television screen in the lobby to hear the meeting, if they hadn’t already left, Jordan told DEQ officials.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot, Parish Council Member Bary Hugghins and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Baton Rouge Area Chamber Russell Richardson were among the few who expressed support for the variance.
Hugghins, who has a background in chemistry, chemical engineering, and thermal desorption, supports the variance because the company is a “legitimate recycler.” Thermaldyne uses a process called "vacuum-assisted thermal disposition" to extract reusable oil products from materials like tank bottoms, which are typically shipped for disposal or minimal recycling.
Richardson has worked closely with Thermaldyne as it has built the facility in Port Allen. The company has worked diligently with state and local officials to bring the investment to fruition with safety and compliance as priorities, Russell said. It will bring 75 jobs and contribute approximately $7 billion in local sales and property tax revenues over 20 years, he continued.
Berthelot went on several tours of the facility and had no problem supporting the variance, he said.
Residents and the Louisiana Environmental Action Network (LEAN), however, sang to a different tune.
Residents were most commonly concerned about hazardous emissions and increased traffic.
The variance is an infringement on citizens’ rights to clean air, water, soil and locally raised food, lifelong Port Allen resident David Leblanc said. He read a letter of opposition asking for an end to the “industrial takeover of our homeland” with more than 100 resident signatures.
“Our air is already saturated with pollutants from the nearby plants along the Mississippi River, the unending traffic jam that I-10 and La. 1 has become and the numerous other industrial activities in this area,” Leblanc said.
LEAN strongly opposed the variance, saying it would allow the company to avoid the expenses, and protections, that would be required if Thermaldyne had to properly handle, treat and control hazardous materials. LEAN also claims Thermaldyne could pollute the air with carcinogens like benzene, chromium, lead and mercury through its process of extracting oil, and if granted the variance, would not have to install effective pollution controls usually required.
The LSU Senate passed a resolution to provide a large and public facility on campus for an additional meeting. Some students fear the proposed variance could negatively impact air quality at LSU, Jack Green of the student senate, said. East Baton Rouge Parish residents should have a right to speak as they will also be affected by air pollution from the facility, he said.
The variance would allow the facility to accept material for recycling, Thermaldyne President Richard Cates said.
“Thermaldyne is not a disposal site. It is not a fly-by-night company. It is experienced and is environmentally and fiscally responsible to the community, to the state and to the environment,” Cates said.
Ted Denstel, a resident who lives within two miles of the facility, proposed LDEQ require Thermaldyne to abide by regulations, then hold a hearing in a few years to consider the variance.
The Thermaldyne facility is in industrial-moderate zoning, which is consistent with its proposed operation. A denial of the feedstock variance could prevent the facility from opening. If approved, it would be in effect for 10 years.
