The West Side community is mourning the loss of the man who “saved soles and heeled visitors” at Hadley’s Shoe Hospital for decades on North Alexander Avenue in Port Allen.
Elton Hadley, owner of Hadley’s Shoe Hospital and retired West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the age of 72.
The WBRSO announced their loss Tuesday afternoon with a Facebook post, which quickly filled with comments from the community lamenting the loss of Port Allen’s “sole man.”
Hadley was a smiling face with contagious laughter at the Work Release facility and his shoe hospital, Warden Lester Pinkney said.
“Every time he came in he would go to everyone in the office to see how they were doing,” Pinckney said. “He was just such a people person.”
Hadley retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 after 16 years of service to focus on enjoying life, which meant spending time in his shoe hospital and with friends and family, Sheriff Mike Cazes said.
“He was a very well-thought-of deputy. He came to work, always got along with everybody and made everybody laugh,” Pinkney said. “You could always count on him to get the job done.”
