The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office conducted Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on Sunday, April 14 as part of their patrols through the Easter holiday.
The checkpoint resulted in the following tickets:
3 speeding
1 improper lane usage
5 driving with suspended license
15 expired motor vehicle insurance
2 no driver's license on person
5 open containers
2 improper child restraint
11 no seat belt violations
6 expired license plates
1 smoking in vehicle with child
1 switched license plate
The following summons:
2 Possession of Marijuana
The following arrest:
1 possession of schedule II (methamphetamine)
Lastly, three intoxication tests were administered as a result of the checkpoint.
