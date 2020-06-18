DOTD is finalizing a contract with Barber Bros. for nearly $8 million of resurfacing improvements on LA Hwy. 1 from the bottom of the Intracoastal to LA 75.
Construction is expected to begin within a month, according to Communications Director Rodney Mallett. The project will take about a year to complete.
Improvements include a mill and overlay on Southbound La. 1 from the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge to La. 75 and a concrete replacement on the northbound side.
The project will require nightly closures.
