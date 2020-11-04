For the third time, Port Allen voters chose Richard Lee as mayor. He will head into his second full term after being voted into office in a 2014 special election to finish Demetric "Deedy" Slaughter’s term after she was recalled.
Lee secured 60% of the vote to opponent Jason Hammack’s 40%, according to complete but unofficial results by the Secretary of State. The race was a nail-biter, with each of the candidates claiming landslide victories in some precincts while others were neck and neck. Lee secured the majority (60%) of early votes with 311 more than Hammack.
The difference came down to 563 votes of the 2,691 cast in the mayor’s race. Unofficial voter turnout for the mayor’s race was 71.5% of the city’s qualified voters.
“I want to thank everybody for their support,” Lee said in a phone call following the election results. “We will continue to move this city in the right direction to grow. The main priorities are improving infrastructure and technology to better serve the people of this community.”
Lee and Hammack both identified the wastewater treatment facility as the top priority in their campaigns. Hammack, a local restaurant owner, ran on a platform calling for government transparency, utilizing available resources to boost economic development and lower spending. Both noted the importance of infrastructure upgrades and community relations.
Lee pointed to the city’s wastewater treatment facility as the top priority for his upcoming term. His administration is looking into potential locations for a new facility and having discussions with West Baton Rouge Parish government on a proposed consolidation.
Lee said he looks forward to finalizing projects his administration has already and continuing to foster growth in Port Allen over the next four years.
“At the end of the day, we all have to work together,” Lee said.
