Attorneys representing the family of the late Josef Richardson have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court against the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes and others over what they say was an “wrongful death.”
Richardson died July 25 as deputies with the River West Task Force burst into his room with a “no-knock” warrant and was allegedly shot in the back of the head by Dep. Vance Matranga.
The death was ruled a homicide by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner.
The Sheriff’s Office has previously said it would not comment on the ongoing investigation by the Louisiana State Police.
“There was no legal cause to justify the use of force against Mr. Richardson and the force used against Mr. Richardson was unreasonable and excessive,” according to the lawsuit.
“The conduct of defendants Cavaliere and Matranga were in willful, reckless and callous disregard of Mr. Richardson’s life and rights under federal and state law,” it continues.
Based on their assertions made in the lawsuit, the attorneys are seeking damages for emotional distress, trauma, the loss of the enjoyment of life, psychological harm and pain and suffering.
“Mr. Richardson was not armed with a weapon, nor was a weapon found inside of the motel room that he occupied,” the family’s attorneys assert in the suit. “In fact, Mr. Richardson was only clothed in his underwear when the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies entered the room.”
“According to eyewitness Jessica Clouatre, (who was also sharing the room with Mr. Richardson), Mr. Richardson was shot only a few seconds after the deputies entered the room,” the lawsuit continues.
The lawsuit also says Clouatre recalls the firearm being pointed directly to the back of Mr. Richardson’s skull before it discharged.”
Matranga is believed by the attorneys to be the shooter and the lawsuit says there’s reason to believe Cavaliere was with the task force when the incident occurred.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, according to the lawsuit.
The attorneys representing the family in the issue are Ronald Haley, Decrick Moore and Christopher Murell.
They were joined on the steps of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse for a press conference Wednesday by well known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.