A race for governor could be on the horizon for state Sen. Rick Ward.
The Republican from Port Allen told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday he has mulled over the possibility but has not yet decided if he will throw his hat in the race in 2023.
The question centered around trial lawyers funding his campaign to fend off a strong Democratic candidate, such as state Sen. Gary Smith of Norco.
“I don’t know who would be willing to line up behind me or not behind me,” he said.
“In general, as of today, I’m not a declared candidate, but it’s a discussion I’m having with my family.”
Ward began his first term in January 2012 as a Democrat. He switched affiliation to the Republican Party in 2013.
He said he was not sure which groups would support him if he chose to run.
“But a lot of groups think that what I have shown in my time in the legislature is that I work with everybody and anybody, as long as we’re trying to work toward the right thing.,” Ward said. “I haven’t heard anything about trial lawyers lining up behind me.”
State Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser are among the prospective candidates who hope to succeed John Bel Edwards, the second-term governor who is limited to two consecutive terms in office.
Ward, who heads the Senate Transportation Committee, devoted much of his time to the ongoing road improvement projects.
State lawmakers took big steps to prioritize road work through use of funding from the BP oil spill settlement and making sure that money went the right direction.
Part of that objective involved making meaningful use of those dollars, he said.
“A group of us got together and decided that if we just put it in the general fund, we would wake up 10 years from now and find out it was spent on various things, but we will have nothing to show for it,” he said. “Those are essentially one-time dollars, so we certainly don’t want our budget to grow by $50 million just because we have it that brief period of time.
“What came out of that was a bill that divided up the money, a $750 million investment over a 12-year period that was able to draw down federal funds for a $1.2 billion investment in state infrastructure.”
Many road improvement projects remain stuck in park for years because of the dependence on federal dollars for those projects.
Just under 80 percent of the money the state spends on road projects comes from the federal level, while the remainder comes from the state.
Even in the smallest of projects, whenever the money you’re using for the project is tied to federal funding, it can take up to 18 months or maybe 22 months for something that should be very simple, all because you must meet certain criteria that the federal government requires before you build, he said.
Ward referred to a small bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish that took several years because all money available for the project came from the federal level.
“It was just a $500,000 and this is something that could’ve been done in matter of months, but because the money available for it was tied to federal funds, it had to go through an 18-month study for something that just needed to be replaced,” he said. “It wasn’t new, not a new path and not a new right-of-way.”
If the state can keep some of the money separated, it would give the state the ability to move faster on smaller projects.
“In doing so, I think the public would feel better about things in terms of what we actually accomplish,” Ward said.
