There will be a road closure on LA 992-3 (along St. Louis Road and Tenant Road from LA 1 to LA) at the railroad crossing near LA 1 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The closure is necessary to transport a vessel.
No thru traffic will be allowed during the time of this closure.
Detour Route:
LA 992-3 to LA 75/Belleview Road to LA 1.
