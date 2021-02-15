The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that all state maintained roadways in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge Parishes, with the exception of I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to LA 415 (that section remains open), have been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.
There has been significant accumulation of sleet and ice on bridges, overpasses, and roadways resulting in travel conditions that are considered to be inadvisable. With additional winter precipitation expected to impact the roads over the next few days, DOTD is strongly urging motorists to avoid ALL unnecessary travel, including on interstates that remain open.
While routes have not been barricaded and marked as ‘CLOSED’, it is the intent of DOTD to warn motorists that roadway conditions have deteriorated and travel could be hazardous. If travel is absolutely necessary, DOTD urges drivers to adhere to the following safety tips:
Drive slowly and carefully.
Avoid driving while distracted.
Always allow for extra driving time.
Avoid using cruise control.
Reduce speeds when visibility is low.
Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment.
Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.
Also, beware of black ice - a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots. As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from distracted driving or driving under the influence.
For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:
511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website is updated in real time with changing road conditions.
Other road closures include:
I-10 W/B at I-10/I-12 CLOSED IMMEDIATELY due to winter weather and freezing conditions. All traffic will be diverted to I-12 EB.
I-10 W/B at LA 415 CLOSED IMMEDIATELY due to winter weather and freezing conditions
