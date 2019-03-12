Firefighters who have been members of the Rosehill Fire Department for more than 20 years shared memorable stories from the past and a warm meal together before given specialized badges on Saturday, March 9.
The celebrants include August Barbay, Jeannette Barbay, Chris Bouquet, Mary Cook, Debbie Courville, Brian Doiron, Theresa Doiron, Darryn Doucet, Gary LeBlanc, Deano Moran, Dunbar Moran, Beth Ponce, Paco Ponce, and Brian Pourciau Sr.
The fire districts "wouldn't work without the volunteers who continue to keep stepping up," Parish President Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot said.
The firefighters laughed as they went around the table to tell their most memorable experiences like annual school visits, receiving their first fire truck and bonded the group closer.
"You make a difference in our community," Rosehill Fire Chief Anthony Moran said to the firefighters, thanking them.
