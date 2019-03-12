The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced crews completed joint repairs and removed steel plates from the main travel lanes of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge on Tuesday, March 12. The only remaining plates cover the joints between the northbound lanes.
Beginning Tuesday, plated were installed with rubberized road ramps to assist drivers with a smoother transition on and off of the plates. The rubber mats are expected the reduce congestion created by travelers slowing as they approach the plates, according to DOTD.
Last week DOTD and the contractor, JB James Construction, announced plans to begin implementing traffic mitigation measures on the Intracoastal Bridge to assist with a smoother transition and address traffic congestion. These measures include:
- A width reduction on the steel plates covering the holes in order to contain the plates to one travel lane. This will allow drivers to travel in one lane without having to travel over the plates.
- Offering the contractor an extra shift of work time previously not available on Sundays so they can work with a lane closed from 7 p.m. Saturday night until 4 a.m. Monday morning.
- Limiting the number of joints that can be removed at one time to six until we determine the impact of the changes.
- Crews are working on the joints on the northbound side of LA 1. Alternating lane closures will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Six joints are complete of the 57 in need of repair. DOTD will release an estimated finish date for the project at a later date, according to a press release.
