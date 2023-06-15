June 15, 2023
On Thursday June 8, community members gathered at Jack’s Place for the weekly 5k run in higher than average attendance. The reason: a fundraiser known as Running for Rachael. The effort began with Michael Willis’ choice to honor his sister Rachael Willis. Megan Willis organized the event and said the Thursday run, to honor Michael Willis’ thirtieth birthday, raised $6,000.
“Back in 2018, we started Running for Rachael and it all started because my husband’s sister passed away from leukemia lymphoma when she was 24 and Micheal was 14,” said Megan Willis.
In 2021, Michael Willis passed away unexpectedly. “He was running a 100-mile marathon which was one of his goals and dreams,” Megan Willis shared of her late husband. Michael Willis finished the race, but died shortly after due to complications. Now, Megan Willis carries on the initiative to honor both Rachael and Michael Willis.
Friends and family offered flowers and support when Michael Willis passed. However, continuing her husband efforts seemed more meaningful. “Being able to live out Michael’s mission was more important,” said Megan Willis, “Around his funeral I wanted people to donate to Running for Rachael […] just make sure that that part of Michael carried on.”
Father Michael Alello, of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, knew Micheal Willis since his early high school years. He helped Willis find running as a pastime and tool for self-discipline, “For several years, I had been running marathons and Michael would always joke about one day running one. When he told me that he had finally signed up for a race, I had my doubts and didn't mind telling him. It became one of things that motivated him, proving me wrong! Michael was an incredible man of faith and a gentle heart.”
Megan Willis said her husband took this challenge initially to shed some college weight, “He got serious about it, changed his diet, changed his habits and started running. Slowly but surely, he did a 5k, a 10k, a half marathon; Running for Rachael actually started when Michael did his first full marathon which was on her birthday, Dec 2, 2017.”
Megan Willis reported since 2018, an estimated $50,000 has been raised by Running for Rachael efforts. The funds have been donated to Cancer Services or individual families.
Michael Willis witnessed his sister Rachael fighting an aggressive cancer. During that time, he had to live with another relative and the family crossed state lines into Texas frequently. While treatment costs were covered, Willis noticed many other expenses and hardships his family had to endure while supporting Rachael. He sought to help families with similar experiences.
“Michael had a dream to start a foundation where we would help those families,” said Megan Willis, “giving to the family when the family needs it most; whether its just a few hundred dollars or we can do a whole fundraiser around it.”
Megan Willis has kept the legacy alive. Running for Rachael is in process of finalizing their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and has formed a board of directors. Semi-annual events are planned to celebrate Rachael Willis and Michael Willis’s birthdays on December 2 and May 29 respectively.
"When he lost his sister Rachael, he was constantly trying to find ways to honor her,” said Alello of Willis, “Once he began running, he birthed "Running for Rachael," another way for him to honor her. I miss him dearly.”
For more information about the organization or to donate, visit runningforrachael.org.
