While millions of Americans are able to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers and first responders can’t keep the public safe from the comfort of their couches. “Shelter-in-place” and “social distancing” are not always an option for the men and women of law enforcement.
“Believe it or not but, the thing I miss most is the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” Lieutenant Ken Albarez with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division said. “Life has been a lot slower now, and we are all just trying to adjust.”
On a day-to-day basis, law enforcement officers easily come in contact with hundreds of people and work alongside firefighters, paramedics, and other medical personnel, all of which add to their risk of coronavirus exposure. Amidst the outbreak, the role of a police officer has remained the same - Enforce the law and serve the public. They have had to accept the reality that at some point, they will come face-to-face with the virus. It’s just a matter of when.
“The WBR Sheriff’s Office has implemented different procedures as far as handling calls of service, like taking the dispatched calls over the phone if possible to limit the spread of germs,” Deputy Landon Groger said.
Sheriff Mike Cazes has implemented several new requirements for deputies, including wearing face masks, gloves, and taking deputies’ temperatures before and after each shift.
The safety of the community remains the main focus and that begins with making sure deputies are taking all necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the spread of such a contagious virus is sometimes inevitable and there are plans in place to make sure that even if officers fall ill, the public is still protected.
If a large number of officers become infected or exposed, the WBR Sheriff’s Office would be forced to consider lengthening shifts from eight to 12 hours for those still able to work. This is the procedure followed for more common disasters in South Louisiana, like flooding or a hurricane.
“In the event that a large number of deputies should test positive for COVID-19, we have plans in place to fill those spots with personnel from other divisions such as Detectives, Juvenile, Narcotics and Reserve Divisions,” Major Zach Simmers said.
“The community should never worry about a shortage of deputies.”
Law enforcement officers vow to protect and serve and that’s exactly what they plan on continuing to do, he continued.
COVID-19 has added stress to nearly every facet of life and law enforcement officers are not immune to the fear of bringing the contagious disease home.
Deputy Groger experienced the stress of COVID-19 firsthand, when his girlfriend, who is a paramedic, tested positive for the virus on April 7. Immediately, they both went into quarantine at home, even separating from their children.
“We were told to arrive at the drive-thru testing location where they did the rapid test [on her.] We were both scared, but we both knew that we would be okay,” He said. “Thankfully we have an outstanding support system and great technology where our kids were able to FaceTime with us daily.”
He encourages the public to continue to follow the CDC guidelines provided, including wearing a mask when out in public for essential trips.
“If we all do our part to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines of our government and health officials we can mitigate the risk of prolonging this pandemic,” Simmers said.
First responders have compared the COVID-19 pandemic to fighting a war without ammunition. The enemy stands as a widespread ruthless virus with one goal - infect.
In this case, the army responding to take on COVID-19 are the brave men and women who make up the healthcare, first responder and law enforcement sectors. And while they all work to keep the community safe, even more essential workers are going to their jobs at grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants to keep food on the table and provide a sense of normalcy.
“Seize this opportunity given to be nicer to the people around you,” Albarez said. “Enjoy your life and realize that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.