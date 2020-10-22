A San Francisco-based firm has filed an advanced notice with Louisiana Economic Development to begin building a new solar energy manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge Parish in 2022. The new facility will be located north of Port Allen in Bueche.
Bueche PV1 LLC submitted the advanced notice for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
The project is expected to start in 2022 and finish up by the end of 2023, support more than 430 construction jobs and create one permanent job, 10/12 Industry Report reports. LED estimates the project represents a total $240 million investment by the company.
For comparison, the recently completed 50-megawatt Capital Region Solar Facility on 560 acres near Erwinville was a $50 million project. The two projects are not related, Entergy confirmed Wednesday.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said the parish anticipates getting more details about the project soon.
Bueche PV1 also submitted an advanced notice for ITEP for another solar project to be located in East Feliciana Parish at the intersection of Ezra Courtney Lane and Genola Road in Pride with a similar timeline to begin construction in July 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023.
LED estimates the East Feliciana project represents a $308 million investment.
