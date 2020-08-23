In preparation for the Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, sand and bags are now available at the following locations:
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
Alexander Park250 Elaine St. Brusly,
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
*South Winterville Water Tower
*Lobdell Fire Station
*Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
Those filling bags with sand must bring their own shovel.
