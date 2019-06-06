West Baton Rouge Parish government is closely monitoring the weather with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.
Sand and bags are available at the following locations:
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave.
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave.
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd
Please remember that hard rain and high winds, can make small objects break and become airborne. Please keep limbs and debris out of the roadways and ditches. Let’s keep the drainage and traffic flowing.
