Eighth Graders at Holy Family School prepared sandwiches for relief efforts as a service project last week during their US History class. Food donations by community members made this project possible. Students constructed 300 sandwiches in appreciation of the hard work done by electrical linemen restoring power. Students worked for 2 hours and then the food was delivered to workers staged in the area.
The class also composed cards to give thanks. The notes were full of gratitude, hope and knowledge of the hard work the linemen do after storms. Intricate drawings of machinery that connect power were meticulously illustrated alongside words of thanks.
Efforts by the students at Holy Family echo adult community programs after the storm. Linemen are still working to restore power in southern Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall in late August. West Baton Rouge has had programs to temporarily house linemen, feed them and even provide laundry services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.