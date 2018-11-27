Santa made his first appearance on the West Side at Tassin Trees and Trimmings in Brusly, greeting visitors who came to find the perfect tree.
The local tree farm, owned by Janet and Mark Tassin, is in its fourth year of cutting trees. Last year, the Tassins added a train, built by the Plaquemine High School welding class. Sticking with tradition, the local tree farm introduced another addition this year, a visit to Snowland. Snowland is an area on the farm for visitors to play in the snow, decorate ornaments and find the perfect stocking stuffers.
