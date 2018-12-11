The Addis Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary with the help of Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, firefighters and Girl Scouts delivered 20 baskets to elderly, homebound and disabled residents with funds raised from the Addis Mardi Gras Ball.
Firetrucks and a trailer full of cheery carolers sang and delivered baskets to residents at Bird Heights, Back Addis subdivision, Old Highway 1 and Sunset Subdivision on Sunday, Dec. 9.
