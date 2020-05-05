West Baton Rouge Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for seniors at Port Allen and Brusly high schools, though they will look different from anything held in the past.
Graduation for both schools will be held on Saturday, May 23 at staggered times, which have not yet been announced, in a parade-style ceremony, Superintendent Wes Watts said.
Graduates will arrive in cars step out one-by-one as they are called to accept their diploma and have their photo taken.
Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on television and the radio, though the stations have not yet been announced.
More details will become available later this week, Watts said.
