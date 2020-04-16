Telecommunicators

Pictured are West Baton Rouge Public Safety Telecommunicators Victoria Lewis, Kacie Parault, and Christina Curtis. Not pictured is Brian Doiron, Cole Peers, Katherine Bankston, Jillian Hen-derson, Derek Sarradet, Jennifer Torres, Paula Miller, and Ashely Thompson.

April 12 - 18 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. 

This week of April is set aside every year to recognize dispatchers and public safety telecommunicators for their service as a vital link between your community and fire, medical and law enforcement agencies. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.