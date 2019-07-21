The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved at its meeting last Wednesday the property tax millage rates for the current tax year.
“This is a regular requirement that we have to do every year,” Supervisor of Business Services Jared Gibbs told board members.
The School Board voted 7-0-3 to approve the five proposed millage rates, with three board members absent, Leon Goudeau, Mike Maranto and Toby Sarradet
The list includes a 14.75-mill tax assessment the board uses to pay off the $85 million in bond issues for the ongoing school construction projects.
There are two new school buildings under construction now—Caneview K-8 School, which will combine the students from Chamberlin and Devall Middle, and a new Brusly High.
In last year’s budget, the School Board had “right at” $7 million for its debt service and Gibbs said it would be close to that again this year.
“It’s going to be nearly $7 million again but a little less than last year,” he said. “It will still be enough to pay the principle and interest on the debt service we have for this year
At next month’s meeting, Gibbs said he would be presenting a draft of the School Board’s 2020 budget to its finance committee, which will need to be approved at its September meeting to comply with state Department of Education and the La. Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s mandates.
The millage rates approved by the School Board were 4.390 for a general support, constitutional millage, 15.00 mills for general support, a special millage, two special millage rates of 12.00 for salaries and benefits and the debt service millage of 14.75.
“We’re going to get more money in this year on some millage rates than we did last year, but we don’t know how much yet,” Gibbs said, adding expects the School Board’s portion of the property taxes collected this year to be between $26 million and $27 million.
“That would be $500,000 or more in additional revenue,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.