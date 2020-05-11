The West Baton Rouge School Board announced plans for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies for Port Allen and Brusly High school today. The ceremonies will be held on each campus Saturday, May 23 with Port Allen High School's ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. and Brusly High School's starting at 4:30 p.m. Both will be broadcast live on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge radio.
The ceremonies will be drive-through style events with graduates riding with their parents in alphabetical order. Graduates will exit their vehicle, walk across a stage to receive their diploma and take a picture with their principal. Then, graduates ride through a designated parade route.
In an effort to make this event memorable for the Class of 2020 and accessible for families and friends an agreement has been reached with Guaranty Media and Pelican Broadcasting. Each graduation ceremony will be aired live on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge radio and taped for a delayed broadcast on Pelican Sports TV.
West Baton Rouge Schools invites everyone to join the celebration by safely setting up on the parade route of each school to cheer on the Class of 2020.
The ceremonies will air back-to-back on Pelican Sports TV on Sunday, May 24 at noon. They will also air at noon on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. The ceremonies will also be available on YouTube via the Pelican Broadcasting Channel no later than Friday, May 29.
South Louisiana television audiences can view the Pelican Broadcasting & Sports TV Network in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans.
For non-cable/antenna or Dish & Direct TV audiences the station airs live on KPBN VHF Channel 11 and Pelican HD DTV 14.2. Airing on Baton Rouge cable on COX KPBN Ch. 113, Pelican HD 1013, Also, we are found on AT&T U-Verse KPBN Ch. 11. Lafayette audiences can find us on Cox Cable Pelican HD Ch. 1013 and for New Orleans viewers on Pelican HD Ch. 116. Allen Cable in Morgan City and surrounding communities also carries Pelican.
A 24-Hour, 7-day a week live stream can also be viewed via the website at pelicansportstv.com.
