The 2023-24 West Baton Rouge Parish school year calendar has been set after receiving approval from the school board during its June 14 meeting.
Under the approved calendar, students will begin the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, Aug. 10. The final student day will be Thursday, May 23, 2024.
“We found out we were using 370 as our instructional minutes for the day instead of 380,” said West Baton Rouge Superintendent Chandler Smith. “You don’t know what 10 minutes does until you start adding it up.”
The amended calendar approved Wednesday accounted for the increase in the instructional minutes from 370 to 380. As a result, Smith said three professional development days were added for teachers and three-weather related emergency days.
The professional days added Wednesday were Monday, Sept. 25, Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 14.
School system honored for safety for 6th straight year
Earlier in the meeting, the school board was presented with Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation’s (LWCC) Safest 70 Award for the sixth consecutive year.
The award, established in 2008, the award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. According to LWCC, businesses and organizations that consistently go above and beyond safety expectations to exemplify leadership in improved working environments are recognized with the award.
Notable Dates for the 2023-24 School Year
First day of school year for teachers: Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
First day for students: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
Teacher Inservice (No Students): Monday, Sept. 25
Fall Break: Monday, Oct. 16
Teacher Inservice/Parent Teacher Conferences: Oct. 17-18
Thanksgiving break: Monday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 (students and teachers report back Monday, Nov. 27, 2023)
Final Day of first semester: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023
First day of second semester for teachers: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
First day of second semester for students: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Mardi Gras break: Monday, Feb. 12 - Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 (students and teachers report back Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024)
Spring break: Friday, March 29 - Friday, April 5, 2024 (students and teachers report back on April 8, 2024)
Final day for students: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Last day for teachers: Friday, May 24, 2024
