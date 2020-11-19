From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou, West Baton Rouge Elementary Teacher of the Year Dereka Duncan and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks.
From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Brusly Middle School Principal Taya Loupe, West Baton Rouge Middle School Teacher of the Year Emily Domingue and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks.
From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson, West Baton Rouge High School Teacher of the Year Jill Edwards and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks.
