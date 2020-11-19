Teachers of the Year

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board recognized the 2020-21 Teachers of the Year during the Wednesday, Nov. 18 meeting. 

Recipients of West Baton Rouge Teacher of the Year are:

2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year

From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou, West Baton Rouge Elementary Teacher of the Year Dereka Duncan and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks. 

Dereka Duncan, 5th grade teacher at Cohn Elementary School

Emily Domingue, PE teacher and head coach of girls basketball, volleyball, track and cross country at Brusly Middle School 

2020 Middle Teacher of the Year

From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Brusly Middle School Principal Taya Loupe, West Baton Rouge Middle School Teacher of the Year Emily Domingue and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks. 

Jill Edwards, Librarian and media teacher at Port Allen High School

2020 High School Teacher of the Year

From left to right: West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sandra Hughes, Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson, West Baton Rouge High School Teacher of the Year Jill Edwards and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks. 

