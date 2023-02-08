After an hour deliberation in executive session at the Feb 7 meeting, the WBR school board voted for two candidates to advance to the second round of interviews.
The two candidates who will be interviewed at the special board meeting on Feb. 28 are Troy Bell and Chandler Smith.
Bell is the executive director of federal programs and academics in Franklin Parish and Smith is the assistant superintendent for the Central Community School System.
Attorney Bob Hammonds recommended opening a portal on the school board website allowing the public to submit questions for the second round of interviews,
Youu can submit your questions here
An audience member’s coin determined interview order. Smith will get first slot beginning at 5 p.m, while Bell will follow at 6 p.m.. Each candidate will interview for one hour.
The first half of each interview will be public, the second half of each interview will occur in executive session, allowing the board to ask questions privately.
It is unlikely the board will announce their final decision in the Feb 28 meeting. However, a decision on the next steps will be determined soon after.
None of the four candidates have been eliminated from consideration.
Dr. Tammy Seneca and Charlotte Blanchard were the two candidates not selected to move forward to the second interview.
There were five candidates who were selected for the first round of interviews but current St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins withdrew his name from consideration on Friday.
Hammonds reviewed “character and professional competence” via personnel files candidates granted permission for him to view. He discussed his findings with the WBR school board in executive session Tuesday.
