Four applicants remain on the list to serve as the next superintendent of the Iberville Parish School System after School Board members eliminated five applicants during Monday night’s meeting.
The list of applicants includes a current superintendent, along with two from out-of-state. The others are from local school districts or those who work in the Iberville School System.
The Board hopes to have a superintendent in place by mid-June to replace Dr. Arthur Joffrion, whose contract expires on June 30.
The salary for the position is negotiable based on the experience of the applicant, according to School Board President Chris Daigle. The estimated salary range is between $130,000 and $170,000 per year.
Remaining applicants
John Barthelemy – As the current superintendent for the Assumption Parish School System (whose central office is in Napoleonville. He oversees a system that operates off an annual budget of $38 million, has an enrollment of 2,948 students.
He holds certificates as a superintendent, educational leader, teacher leader, and drivers education instructor.
John Gullatt – The Plaquemine native is the current superintendent in Franklin Parish, whose parish seat is Winnsboro. Gullatt oversees as school district with an enrollment of 3,000 and an annual budget of $35 million. He has also served as superintendent in Caldwell Parish and worked as a principal at Winnsboro High and athletic director in Bossier Parish. In addition, he was an assistant head coach at NLU/ULM.
Alnita Miller: Miller currently serves as Supervisor of Assessment and Accountability in the Iberville Parish School System. She received her bachelor’s degree from University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1998, her Masters of Education degree from LSU in 2003 and Educational Supervisor Certificate from LSU in 2016.
Louis Voiron – As Chief Academic Officer in the Iberville Parish School District for the last 3 ½ years, the Belle Rose native has 25 years of public education service in a variety of administrative positions, according to his resume.
The other applicants
The five applicants who did not reach the interview phase included:
-- Hamilton Brock, the principal of the K-12 Baker Alternative Learning Center in the City of Baker School System.
--Rene Diamond, an Iberville Parish native who worked as Teacher Advisory Program Master Teacher at Donaldsonville High School in Ascension Parish. Diamond later worked in the Iberville School Board Central Office.
She currently serves as Instructional Supervisor/Elementary Supervisor for the Bradley County (Tenn.) School District.
--Curt Green, who currently serves as the Director of Human Resources for the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School System.
--Cleo Perry Jr., the Executive Director of School Leadership and Development in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District.
--Delarious Stewart, Director of Education for the Bellvue (Wa.) School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.