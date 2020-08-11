The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board will hold a public hearing to consider an increase, or roll forward, of four millage rates during a special board meeting before the regular School Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Municipalities and other public entities often roll forward millage rates following reassessments in order to keep them at the rate approved by voters but not to exceed the prior year’s maximum. An increase in taxes will only occur when the taxable property value increases at reassessment.
The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $20,287,200.00 - $2,107,200.00 for the 4.39 Mill Constitutional Tax, $7,200,000.00 for the 15.00 Mill Special Tax, $5,760,000.00 for the 12.00 Mill Salaries Tax #1 & $5,760,000.00 for the 12.00 Mill Salaries Tax #2. The amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $531,399.00 - $53,765.00 increase for the 4.39 Mill Constitutional Tax, $183,706.00 increase for the 15.00 Mill Special Tax, $146,964.00 increase for the 12.00 Mill Salaries Tax #1 & $146,964.00 increase for the 12.00 Mill Salaries Tax #2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.